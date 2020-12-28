GARDAI WARN ENNISCORTHY RESIDENTS AGAINST CHRISTMAS HOUSE PARTIES

Enniscorthy Gardai are reminding the public about their obligations when it comes to visitors to your home this Christmas time.

Members of the force have called into a number of residences around the area after reports of house parties over the last few days.

Until December 31st, only visits from one other household are permitted as the Government looks to crackdown on rising Covid case numbers in County Wexford.

Another 40 cases of Covid 19 were confirmed in County Wexford last night

According to the department of health, Wexford retains the second highest 14 day incidence rate in the country at 348.6 only below Donegal.

522 cases of Coronavirus have been recorded here in the last 2 weeks.

There remains 14 people with the virus hospitalized at Wexford General Hospital with 1 person in the critical care unit.

