GOREY BOXER KENNEDY MAKES FINAL APPEAL FOR CHARITY 5K FUNDRAISER

A local boxer is encouraging the Wexford public to help out two hard hit charities before the end of the year.

Gorey heavyweight Niall Kennedy is running 5km every day for the month of December hoping to raise funds for local support group Talk to Tom and Garda kids charity Little Blue Heroes.

The man known as Basil has just 4 days left of his challenge and is looking for one last push of donations.

More details on donating can be found on Niall’s social media pages and the Wexford man says every little helps:

