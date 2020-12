The government should have “political courage” — and consider charging for water again, a Green TD says.

Malcolm Noonan told the Sunday Independent supply shortages in Dublin make the issue critical.

Dublin Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe says the public’s made its views clear on water charges

He says charges for “normal” use are out of the question — but can’t rule out charges for “waste”.

