The National Public Health Emergency Team has raised strong concerns about the spread of Covid-19 – with just over a week until Christmas.

Restrictions on family gatherings and inter-county travel are due to be eased from tomorrow.

From midnight tonight we will be allowed travel outside of County Wexford and up to three households can meet.

Wexford has recorded a dramatic rise of 85 cases in the past two weeks with 15 added yesterday

