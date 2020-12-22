LONG COVID LOCKDOWN NOW IN PROSPECT

Ireland will re-enter a version of Level 5 restrictions from later this week.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has warned this third lockdown could last for the first two months of 2021.

A return to the higher levels of restriction will come into place from Christmas Eve.

Hotels, gastropubs and personal services like hairdressers and beauticians will have to close from 3pm on Thursday.

A travel ban will come into effect on the 27th of December.

These measures will be reviewed on the 12th of January.

But Ministers believe they’ll be here for much longer – potentially until March.

And while the arrival of a vaccine makes them hopeful this will be the last lockdown, there can be no guarantees.

