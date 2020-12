A man has been charged and 30,000 euro worth of Cocaine has been seized in Wicklow.

Gardaí stopped and searched a car on the N11 at Delgany yesterday as part of Operation Slowdown.

A substantial amount of cocaine was discovered which led to searches at houses in the Dun Laoghaire and Brittas Bay areas.

Small quantities of cocaine and ecstasy were discovered.

The man was arrested and later charged and has appeared before Bray District Court this morning.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email