“MATURE DEBATE NEEDED ON WATER CHARGES ISSUE” – KEHOE

A Wexford TD says there should be a mature debate on Water Charges and how we can provide such a valuable resource.

It comes after Green Party Junior Minister Malcolm Noonan said Dublin’s water supply is “teetering on the brink” and needs to be paid for.

It’s already caused a minor split in the Government’s position with his colleague Paul McCauliffe of Fianna Fail who says charging for normal household usage is out of the question.

Fine Gael Deputy Paul Kehoe says there are issues that still need to be looked at:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email