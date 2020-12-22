MERCY FLIGHTS FOR THOSE STRANDED IN UK

Repatriation flights carrying 300 Irish people stranded in the UK due to the travel ban will arrive in Dublin this evening.

The government’s decided to extend the restrictions on arrivals from Britain due to a new coronavirus strain.

A number of repatriation flights have been laid on by the government to help Irish residents stuck in the UK on short trips – or those due to catch connecting flights here.

The government has confirmed today the UK travel ban will be extended until the end of the year over concerns about the new strain of Covid

The decision comes despite the European Commission calling for EU countries to lift their bans to allow essential travel and ensure supply chains aren’t disrupted.

It says a system of testing and quarantine should be used instead.

