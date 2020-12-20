NATIONWIDE BAN ON SMOKY FUEL PLANNED BY THE GOVERNMENT

The government’s planning a nationwide ban on the sale of smoky fuels.

The plan, to be published in February, would be introduced in phases and include coal, peat briquettes and sod turf, while wet wood’s also likely to be included.

The Business Post reports concerns about air pollution have prompted the move, with the issue linked to increased hospital admissions and premature deaths.

It says low smoke or so-called ‘smokeless’ fuels including some coals and dried wood products would be unaffected for the time being.

There are already smoky coal fuel in place in Wexford Town and Enniscorthy as well as in Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford.

