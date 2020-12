Car sales in County Wexford are down almost 20% on last year with Covid having a major impact on the motor industry.

New figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry shows that 2,221 cars have been sold here so far this year which is down from 2,764 from January to November of 2019.

However, last month new registrations in Ireland bucked the recent trend with a 20% increase on 12 months ago.

Brian Cooke, the Director General of SIMI says there’s reasons to be optimistic for 2021:

