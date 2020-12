A law targeting dog theft is being considered by the government.

That’s according to the Minister of State at the Department of Justice James Browne who says a departmental discussion is underway on the matter.

One proposal being looked at is the introduction of a standalone offence for stealing a companion pet or a support dog.

Speaking on Morning Mix, the Fianna Fail deputy said it would be a world first if a dog theft law comes to pass here:

