Gardai in New Ross have issued an appeal for anyone who attended or was in contact with a person who attended a funeral or wake in Ramsgrange last Friday week to get tested urgently for Covid-19.

They hope this will lead to a reduction in the spread of the virus within the community.

59 cases of Covid 19 were recorded in County Wexford yesterday with many cases believed to share a link to an event in the South Wexford village recently.

