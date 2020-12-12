NO UPDATE ON BOIL WATER NOTICE AFFECTING 20,000 IN WEXFORD

There’s currently no time frame for the boil water notice in County Wexford to be lifted.

Around 20,000 people have been affected by the notice which is affecting the Wexford Town, Forth Mountain and Barntown areas.

Wexford County Council have tweeted to say they are working with Irish Water and the HSE to get the matter resolved but no update can be given at the minute.

It’s the second boil water notice to hit the county in the last month as 10,000 people were affected by a similar notice which was issued after problems were discovered at the Kilmallock Water Treatment plant in November.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email