The HSE is to allow partners of pregnant women to attend the 20-week scan.

Partners will be classed as an ‘essential companion’ from this week after months of not being allowed into the scan over Covid concerns.

It’s after over 50 thousand people signed a petition calling for changes to the restrictions.

Wexford County Council had also submitted a petiton to government on the matter

Councillor Michael Sheehan proposed it following complaints from members of the public about the situation

