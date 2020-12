The Covid-19 situation is beginning to deteriorate again, according to the Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

NPHET will meet tomorrow to review the latest trends of the virus.

The Republic’s 14 day incidence now stands at 84 per 100 thousand and the 5 day average is 316 cases.

In Wexford the rate stands at 49 per 100 thousand of the population in the county

