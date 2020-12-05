PUBLIC CONSULTATION THE WAY TO GO TO IMPROVE CYCLING INFRASTRUCTURE

The public should get a say on whatever new walking or cycling infrastructure is brought into Wexford in the near future.

That’s the view of the Wexford Bike Users Group who are urging Wexford County Council to apply for a new government fund for projects in towns and villages.

50 million euro has been made available to councils around the country from the Department of Transport who want projects that are accessible, age-friendly and maximise comfort to people of all ages and abilities.

Phil Skelton from WexBug says the best way to get those projects is to seek help from those that’ll use them:

