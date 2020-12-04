RESTAURANTS CAUTIOUS IN WEXFORD AS DINING INSIDE ALLOWED FROM TODAY

Hotels restaurants cafes and pubs which serve food are reopening from today, with a limit of six people per table.

They can be from six separate households, despite Government advice that fewer households can meet in other circumstances.

General Manager of the Ashdown Park Hotel in Gorey Paul Finnegan says he’s delighted to be back in business, and hopes the sector can stay open:

One chef in the county has admitted it’s a gamble to reopen before Christmas but it’s one he’s happy to take.

Paul Hynes from La Cote Seafood Restaurant in Wexford Town says it’s good news but he’s wary of the challenges ahead:

