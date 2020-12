Rosslare Europort is making final preparations for a major increase in sailings directly from the port to Europe.

It will more than double the number of services from January 2nd 2021.

Currently, it operates five direct services from Rosslare to mainland Europe. However, that will rise to 14 services per week in just a few days time.

Glenn Carr, General Manager at Rosslare Europort, says this is a major development which will positively impact hauliers.

