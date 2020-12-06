SER SPORTS HOUR 6TH DECEMBER

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we spoke to Derek Kent, former Wexford GAA chairman who has stepped down after a very successful 4 years at the helm of gaelic games in the county.

Derek helped to bring success on and off the field and the Taghmon Camross man has left Wexford is in a better place as he goes on to other interests.

We also spoke to Arthur Quinn, Jacinta Roche and Chloe Foxe of Wexford Camogie as they launched their Euromillions Syndicate Fundraiser this week.

The camogie girls are looking to raise enough money for a centre of excellence to rival the men’s in Ferns and they need your help to do so.

And finally Ronan Fagan, a sports journalist in the county, has roped in the best GAA writers to bring back the Wexford GAA Yearbook for 2020.

For the first time since 2006, you can relive the highs and lows of the Wexford GAA season for the hurlers, footballers, ladies footballers and camogie stars as well as all the action from the club championships in the county.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm

Former Wexford GAA Chairman Derek Kent:

Arthur Quinn, Jacinta Roche and Chloe Foxe of Wexford Camogie:

Ronan Fagan on Wexford GAA Yearbook:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email