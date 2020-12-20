SER SPORTS HOUR SATURDAY 19TH DECEMBER

On Saturday’s South East Radio Sports Hour we brought you our reaction to the Wexford Under 20 hurler’s defeat to Dublin in the Leinster semi final on Friday.

Liam Spratt and Gerry Forde were watching for us on the night and looked on the bright side as plenty of the players will grow into the role next season.

We also built up to the Wexford Minor hurlers who are looking to defend their provincial crown this year but standing in their way is a strong Kilkenny side.

That game gets underway live on South East Radio at 12:30 on Sunday 20th December and we spoke to Wexford co-manager Aidan O’Connor ahead of that battle in Chadwick’s Wexford Park.

Finally, we also caught up with FAI Club Mark award winners Bunclody AFC who were rewarded for their hard work and dedication in bringing through the next generation of Wexford footballers.

The chairman of the club Greg Donaghy gave us his thoughts on how clubs can survive if the lockdowns continue, the benefits of players staying in Ireland and how fundraising needs to change going forward.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm.

Liam and Gerry on the Wexford Under 20s:

Aidan O’Connor on the Wexford Minors v Kilkenny:

Greg Donaghy on Bunclody AFC’s FAI Award win:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email