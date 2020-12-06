SER SPORTS HOUR SATURDAY 5TH DECEMBER

On Saturday’s Sports Hour, we heard from a Tipperary man who’s now living in Crossabeg on how his native county are going to get on in the All Ireland Football Semi Final against Mayo.

Mark Peters wore the blue and gold for a number of years and he was optimistic that 2020 was going to see Tipperary kick on from their Munster title success and battle the Dubs in the decider.

We also caught up with Wexford soccer man and MEP Mick Wallace as he gave us his memories of World Cups gone by, the greatness of Maradona and about the difficulties of trying to run a League of Ireland outfit.

Mick spun some great yarns about Diego and says WexfordFC will thrive in the future despite rumours of their imminent demise.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm.

Mark Peters on Tipperary:

Mick Wallace on World Cups and Maradona:

Mick Wallace on WexfordFC and YolaFC:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email