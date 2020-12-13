SER SPORTS HOUR SUNDAY 13TH DECEMBER

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we brought you an exclusive chat with the new Wexford GAA chairman Michael Martin as his steps into the role after serving as vice chair for the last 4 years.

Michael looked at the areas where Wexford can improve, what’s in the pipeline off the field and how we can make sure that it’s Wexford who’s playing on the ultimate stage very very soon.

Meanwhile James Sheil is looking to repeat the trick of last year by bringing silverware to the Wexford Under 20 hurlers when they take on Dublin in the Leinster Semi Final next week.

The St Mary’s Rosslare man lead the Minor lads who took home a Leinster title on that wonderful day, the 30th of June 2019 and knows what it takes to get the best out of them.

You can listen into the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

