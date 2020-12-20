SER SPORTS HOUR SUNDAY 20TH DECEMBER

On Sunday’s Sport Hour we looked back on the hurling year with Liam Spratt and Billy Byrne as our Minor hurlers ended their year with a decent performance but a loss to rivals Kilkenny in the Leinster semi final.

We also spoke to Eanna Martin the Wexford hurler who’s decided to step away from the panel next year to focus on pastures anew.

He’d been a key part of the squad for the last 14 years and retires with Leinster final medal to show for his hard work on and off the field.

Just to let you know, there won’t be a show as it’s St Stephen’s Day but we will return on Sunday the 27th for our look back at all things Wexford Sport in 2020.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm on South East Radio.

Billy and Liam on the 2020 Hurling Season:

Eanna Martin on Retirement:

