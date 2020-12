The expected date for a decision on the new motorway from Oylegate to Rosslare has been pushed out to next March or April.

That’s according to the Director of Services with Wexford County Council Eamonn Hore who was speaking on Tuesday’s Morning Mix.

This delay is due to Covid 19 restrictions and extra environmental concerns that have to be taken into consideration.

Mr Hore says the public still has time to make observations on the preferred routes:

