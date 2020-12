The Saint Vincent De Paul are urging the public not to suffer alone this Christmas and to ask for help if you need it.

While many businesses are getting back up and running from today, there are still thousands of people who are out of work and may be struggling with added costs in 2020.

Ben Doyle from the Society says Wexford people are willing to help out their friends and neighbours and has made this appeal to the listeners of South East Radio:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email