THIRD LEVEL EDUCATION UNDER PRESSURE DUE TO COVID 19

Universities are planning for a loss of 102 million euro between the last academic year – and the current one.
Representatives from the higher education sector are telling TDs and Senators about the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on third level education.
They are calling for an increase of on-campus accommodation with a survey showing 70 percent of students want more class time.
Provost of Trinity College Wexford native Patrick Prendergast says student accommodation rates have also fallen dramatically