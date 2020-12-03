THIRD LEVEL EDUCATION UNDER PRESSURE DUE TO COVID 19

Universities are planning for a loss of 102 million euro between the last academic year – and the current one.

Representatives from the higher education sector are telling TDs and Senators about the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on third level education.

They are calling for an increase of on-campus accommodation with a survey showing 70 percent of students want more class time.

Provost of Trinity College Wexford native Patrick Prendergast says student accommodation rates have also fallen dramatically

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email