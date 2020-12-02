TOURISM INDUSTRY BADLY HIT BY COVID LOCKDOWN

Six billion euro in revenue has been lost by the Irish tourism industry this year due to the covid-19 crisis.

That’s according to Failte Ireland which says the current level of government support may not be enough for some businesses to survive into 2021.

It’s warning that the number of insolvencies are likely to accelerate rapidly after Christmas unless something significant changes.

Failte Ireland CEO Wexford man Paul Kelly has told the Oireachtas Tourism Committee that many businesses are struggling to stay afloat

