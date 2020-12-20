UK HIT WITH NEW RESTRICTIONS AFTER THE DISCOVERY OF A NEW STRAIN OF COVID 19

The relaxation of coronavirus rules for Christmas has been scrapped for millions of people in London and large parts of the South East of England.

It’s after a new strain of Covid has caused a rapid increase in cases.

The British capital and places like Bedfordshire, Kent and most of Surrey and Essex will be entering a new tougher level of restrictions – Tier 4.

Non-essential shops, gyms and hairdressers will have to close from midnight and people will be asked to stay at home.

For the rest of England the relaxed rules have been narrowed to just one day – the 25th – where up to three households will be allowed to mix.

The whole of Wales will enter a national lockdown at midnight tonight, with household gatherings allowed only on Christmas Day.

In Scotland the festive bubble has also been reduced to just one day – and there will be a ‘strict’ travel ban to the rest of the UK.

