VACCINE ROLL OUT TO BEGIN A DAY EARLIER AS TANAISTE ADMITS SLOW PACE

The head of the HSE says he expects the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine to begin a day earlier than planned.

The first vaccinations against the virus were due to be administered on Wednesday, but Paul Reid says some will be given on Tuesday.

It comes after the Irish Medical Council criticised the delay in administering the doses – they arrived into the country yesterday.

Ireland will be the third from last EU member state to begin inoculations.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar admits Ireland is starting the roll-out at a slower pace than other countries:

