WEXFORD COVID FIGURES RISING

Covid figures in County Wexford have risen substantially in recent days

From occuprying the lowest rate in the country up to a week ago the county has now moved to the seventh lowest position in the country

This is borne out by fourteen cases of the virus confirmed in Wexford yesterday and sixty eight in the past two weeks

People are asked not to become complacent in the coming weeks over Christmas and stick with the guidelines

Local Minister James Browne TD has urged people to minimise their close contacts as we approach Christmas week.

Chairman of Wexford County Council Ger Carthy says this is vital to prevent a large spike in cases in January

