WEXFORD COVID FIGURES RISING

Covid figures in County Wexford have risen substantially in recent days
From occuprying the lowest rate in the country up to a week ago the county has now moved to the seventh lowest position in the country
This is borne out by fourteen cases of the virus confirmed in Wexford yesterday and sixty eight in the past two weeks
People are asked not to become complacent in the coming weeks over Christmas and stick with the guidelines
Local Minister James Browne TD has urged people to minimise their close contacts as we approach Christmas week.
Chairman of Wexford County Council Ger Carthy says this is vital to prevent a large spike in cases in January