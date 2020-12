There were 7 cases of Covid 19 recorded in County Wexford last night.

According to the latest statement from the Department of Health, our 14 day rate is growing and now up to 30.7 per 100 thousand, the 5th lowest in the country.

As of 8pm last night there were 2 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Wexford General Hospital.

There was one case in critical care.

The figures from the hospital show that 15 general beds were available but there were no ICU beds vacant last night.

