WEXFORD GAA UP HALF A MILLION EURO DESPITE PANDEMIC HIT SEASONS

Despite a tough year on the field, Wexford GAA’s bank balance looks healthy in 2020 even with a global pandemic in place.

The recent management committee meeting heard that the county board achieved a surplus of just over half a million euro in this year of lockdown, disruption, and severely curtailed GAA activity.

Overall, the 2020 accounts are up €507,228, an increase of over 37% on last year.

A bulletin released this morning also mentions that a 220,000 Sports Capital Grant for the Ferns centre of excellence still needs to be drawn down.

The lack of team expenditure is being touted as a large reason for the positive figures but an exact number has yet to be released.

