WEXFORD MAN HIGHLIGHTS COVID STRUGGLE AS WIFE FORCED TO SUFFER MISCARRIAGE ON HER OWN

A County Wexford father has highlighted the situation of expectant mothers who are having to attend pre birth clinics on their own.

In recent weeks, the HSE has bowed to a campaign to reverse its prohibition on partners of pregnant women attending maternity hospitals for 20-week scans and surgical interventions.

Speaking on Morning Mix, Jamie cited his own situation where his wife Rebecca had to go through a miscarriage by herself.

Fortunately, the couple tried again and Rebecca is now pregnant for a second time.

Jamie says contrary to what he was led to believe, he was told in his wife’s current pregnancy he cant attend with her again:

