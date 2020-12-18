WEXFORD NAME THEIR TEAM FOR LEINSTER UNDER 20 HURLING SEMI FINAL V DUBLIN

Senior County champion with Shelmaliers Ross Banville will wear the number 14 jersey when the Wexford under 20 hurling team take on Dublin this evening.

Manager James Sheil has named his team for their Leinster semi final which gets underway in Carlow at 8pm.

A number of last year’s Leinster winning minor team have made the step up to under 20 with Joe Conroy, Cian Molloy, David Codd, Josh Shiel, Luke Kavanagh and Richie Lawlor all named to start.

Last year’s minor final hero AJ Redmond will begin the game on the bench as Wexford look to reach the 2020 decider.

Wexford GAA announced the full team for tonight’s game in a tweet this afternoon:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email