WEXFORD RACERS ENJOY A GOOD BANK HOLIDAY AT LIMERICK AND LEOPARDSTOWN

It’s also been a very good day on the tracks for Wexford Jockey’s and Trainers as the Limerick and Leopardstown Festivals kick into gear on this Bank Holiday Monday.

James O’Sullivan and Liz Doyle teamed up with Burlesque Queen to take the 10 to 2 Handicap Hurdle in Dublin while Adamstown man Jonathan Moore rode home Flooring Porter in the Christmas Hurdle

There have also been wins in Limerick with Davidstown’s Paul Nolan achieving success with his mount It’s Not In It in the 25 to 2 that was followed up by Seamus Neville’s Notice to Close in the Cube Handicap Hurdle

Wexford’s Sean Flanagan had a fall from Delta Work in the big race of the day the Savill’s Chase but walked away without serious injury. The race was won in exciting circumstances by Henry De Bromhead’s A Plus Tard with Darragh O’Keeffe on board.

