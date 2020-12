The Wexford Rape Crisis Centre are asking the public to keep donating to a very worthy cause this Christmas.

The Centre was due to hold their annual Flag Day fundraiser this afternoon but have chosen to cancel the event due to rising Covid case numbers in County Wexford.

Christmas can be a busy time for support groups as the number of domestic abuse cases generally sees a rise at this time of year.

Manager of the group Claire Williams says you can still help out this festive period:

