After 6 weeks of lockdown, shops, hairdressers, cinemas and gyms are re-opening in Wexford and across the country today.

The lifting of Level 5 restrictions has led to queues of Christmas shoppers outside some stores.

Retail Ireland says the number of customers has been “steady and manageable” with no reports of crowd problems so far.

These people in Wexford say they’ll be doing their shopping in the county this year:

