WEXFORD SOARS TO SECOND HIGHEST 14 DAY RATE WITH 56 CASES CONFIRMED TODAY

56 cases of Covid 19 have been recorded in County Wexford this afternoon.

We now have the second highest 14 day incidence rate of 291.9 per 100,000 population behind only Donegal.

The county had occupied the lowest position for a number of weeks.

Nationally there have been 8 further deaths and 922 cases.

The chairman of Wexford County Council is calling on the public to reduce their interactions with others over Christmas to a minimum.

Ger Carthy is urging the whole community to comply with the Covid regulations as they tighten once again:

