WINNING EUROMILLIONS PLUS TICKET WORTH €500,000 SOLD IN KILMUCKRIDGE

In some good news in 2020 as a number of Euromillions players are celebrating in Kilmuckridge today after it was confirmed that the €500,000 ticket was sold in the village.

The winning Euromillions Plus ticket was bought in Hammel’s Centra near the coast and it’s believed the money will be shared by a syndicate.

9 people will take home around €55,000 each in a lovely boost before Christmas.

Fran Whearty from the National Lottery has this advice for the players:

Shay Hammel of the winning shop says he hopes the money stays locally and gives businesses a lift before the end of the year:

