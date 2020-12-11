YOLA FC WILL NOT GO FORWARD FOR INCLUSION IN THE LOI NEXT YEAR

Those behind the bid for a second league of Ireland club in County Wexford have confirmed they have been unsuccessful in their attempts this year.

The group known as Yola FC have released a statement to say they are disappointed not to have been invited to submit an application for a League of Ireland licence for next season.

The statement confirms that they do intend to apply in late 2021 and say the FAI’s detailed feedback to their plans will prove invaluable going forward.

The decision looks to have paved the way for Wexford FC to return to the First Division next year.

