YOUNG ENNISCORTHY ENTREPENEUR LAUDED FOR ANTI COVID INVENTION

A young Wexford man has become a business sensation after racking up over 2,000 sales for his anti Covid 19 stationary.

11 year old Alfie Murphy from the Paddock, Enniscorthy is the inventor of the Ninja Clean pen sanitizer which has proven a hit on social media in recent months.

The invention combines a normal pen with hand sanitizer and has sold more than 2,100 products since September.

Alfie told South East Radio, the idea came about after losing some pocket money and noticing the false advertising of other similar products:

