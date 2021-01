105 more cases of covid 19 have emerged in Wexford.

The 14 day incidence rate is now 1,693.8 per 100,000 of the population.

Meanwhile, there are currently 39 patients being treated in Wexford General Hospital.

9 patients are in ICU.

Across the Country 46 deaths have been reported with a further 3,086 confirmed cases of Corona Virus.

