140 new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Co. Wexford over the past 24 hours.

2,057 people across Wexford have been infected by the virus since the outbreak began last year.

Yesterday 15 people were being treated for Covid 19 at Wexford General Hospital, three of them were receiving critical care.

Professor Anthony Staines says the health system is coming under severe pressure. He says there may be a need to cancel elective surgeries and transplant operations.

