26 BUSINESSES BENEFIT FROM €1.58 MILLION IN FUNDING FROM LEADER PROGRAMME

Almost €1.6 million was granted to 26 businesses in County Wexford last year as part of the LEADER programme.

According to a press released from the Wexford Local Development group, €1.58 million was shared out to support enterprises to facilitate business expansion and diversification.

The grants lead to the creation of 250 jobs last year while keeping around 725 people in work during a year which was affected by the Covid 19 pandemic.

It follows on from €2.8 million provided to businesses in the county from 2017 to 2019.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email