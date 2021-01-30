30 New Cases Of Covid 19 In Co. Wexford – 16 Covid Patients In Wexford General Hospital

The Chairman of Wexford County Council says the health system won’t be able to cope if there’s a surge in Covid 19 cases here.

Ger Carthy is urging everyone to adhere to the advice issued by the Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team.

30 additional cases of the virus were confirmed in Co. Wexford last night. The county now has a 14-day incidence of 370.7 per 100,000 – the fifth highest in the country.

Almost two thousand people have now been diagnosed with Covid 19 here since the outbreak began.

16 people are being treated for Covid 19 at Wexford General Hospital. Two of them are in the intensive care unit at the hospital.

Two others are being treated as suspected cases. The hospital currently has 11 vacant general beds and one vacant critical care bed.

