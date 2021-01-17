57 COVID PATIENTS HOSPITALISED AT WEXFORD GENERAL LAST NIGHT

There’s been a rise in Covid numbers in County Wexford as 136 cases were recorded in the county last night.

The 14 day incidence rate is now 1,870.1, still the 5th highest in the country.

2,800 cases have been recorded here over the last 2 weeks.

However, Wexford General Hospital has seen a major increase in the number of Covid patients at the Hospital this morning.

57 people have been hospitalised, that’s up by 10 since yesterday with 7 cases in the ICU.

The latest figures show there 6 general beds available while the ICU is once again working at full capacity.

