6 NEW GARDAI ASSIGNED TO THE WEXFORD DIVISION

Two extra Gardai and four members of the Garda reserve will be assigned to Wexford in the coming days.

The new recruits have recently completed their training with One new Garda being assigned to Enniscorthy while the other will be based in Wexford Town.

There will be two Garda reserve members assigned to Enniscorthy, one in Gorey and one in Wexford Town under the new intake.

The news has been welcomed by the Junior Justice Minister James Browne who says the new recruits have “already been on the frontline through their training, performing extraordinary duties both in policing and helping people in the communities they serve.”

