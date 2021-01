1,378 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed along with 23 more deaths.

86 cases of Coronavirus were recorded in County Wexford today.

Another drop in the 14 day incidence rate to 1,056.6, it’s still the 5th highest rate in the country however.

1,582 cases have been recorded in the county in the last two weeks

1,931 Covid 19 patients are in hospital, with 44 more people brought to hospital in the past 24 hours.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email