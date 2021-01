Air pollution in Enniscorthy is worse now than when the Covid pandemic began

With more people at home, people are lighting fires more often and are using smoky fuel

Ingesting fumes from solid fuel causes a number of chronic problems according to Doctor Colm Byrne from the Mather Hospital in Dublin.

Conditions such as heart disease, kidney disease, Type 2 Diabetes and Lung Cancer to name but a few.

Doctor Byrne says the ban on smoky fuel needs to be enforced:

