ALMOST 100 CASES OF COVID 19 RECORDED IN COUNTY WEXFORD

There’s been a large increase in the number of Covid 19 cases recorded in County Wexford today.

According to the Department of Health, 97 cases were reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre according to this evening’s statement.

That’s up from 7 cases yesterday.

Wexford has the 5th highest 14 day incidence rate in the country standing at 634.5 per 100,000 population.

Nationwide there were 1,247 cases in Ireland with 15 further deaths.

As of 8pm last night there were 44 people hospitalised with Covid 19 at Wexford General Hospital.

There remains 5 people in critical care with the virus.

The latest figures from the hospital show there were 16 general beds and 2 ICU beds available.

